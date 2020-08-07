McGEORGE, Christopher O.

July 28, 2020 Christopher O. "Chris" McGeorge, 49, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SPCA or to Angels of Assisi. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
