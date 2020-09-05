McGrady, Loveline

September 3, 2020 Loveline McGrady, 82 of Indian Valley, passed away on Wednesday, September 3, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Columbus McGrady; parents, Howard & Gay Smith; and brother, Wayne Smith. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Carolyn and George Stein and Lois & William Dooley; grandchildren, Andrew (Katie) Passarelli and Jeremy Dooley; great-grandson, Caleb Passarelli; sisters, Wanda Phillips and Brenda Poff; several nieces and nephews; and many cherished neighbors and friends. Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at the Captain George Quesenberry Cemetery with the Rev. Kenneth Poston officiating. The family would like to thank the staff at Skyline Nursing & Rehab for their kindness and compassionate care of our mom during her last few years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Captain George Quesenberry Cemetery c/o Vera Hall, 2128 Macks Mountain Road, Indian Valley, VA 24105. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.
