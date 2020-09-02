MCGUIRE, Roy H.

August 29, 2020 Roy H. McGuire, 90, of Roanoke County, Va., passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
