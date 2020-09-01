MCGUIRE, Roy H.

August 29, 2020 Roy H. McGuire, 90, of Roanoke County, Va., passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Lee and Edna Buckner McGuire; son, Michael Wayne McGuire; stepson, Eddie Reynolds; and granddaughter, Amber Reynolds. Roy spent 25 years in the United States Air Force. He retired and settled in Roanoke. Roy enjoyed bowling, was very active in the Elks Lodge #39 and was a 50-year member of the Cave Spring Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed volunteering for over 10 years at the VA Medical Center and the Virginia Veterans Care Center. Roy is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Lola P. McGuire; son, Daniel McGuire; stepson, Kenneth Reynolds; three grandsons, Lance Reynolds, Daniel "Brad' McGuire, and Brock Reynolds; three granddaughters, Dawn Reynolds Joseph, Christie Dowdy, and Ashley McGuire; 11 great-great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. Interment will be held in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery with Full Military Honors. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
