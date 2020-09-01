 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MCGUIRE, Roy H.
0 entries

MCGUIRE, Roy H.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

August 29, 2020 Roy H. McGuire, 90, of Roanoke County, Va., passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Lee and Edna Buckner McGuire; son, Michael Wayne McGuire; stepson, Eddie Reynolds; and granddaughter, Amber Reynolds. Roy spent 25 years in the United States Air Force. He retired and settled in Roanoke. Roy enjoyed bowling, was very active in the Elks Lodge #39 and was a 50-year member of the Cave Spring Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed volunteering for over 10 years at the VA Medical Center and the Virginia Veterans Care Center. Roy is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Lola P. McGuire; son, Daniel McGuire; stepson, Kenneth Reynolds; three grandsons, Lance Reynolds, Daniel "Brad' McGuire, and Brock Reynolds; three granddaughters, Dawn Reynolds Joseph, Christie Dowdy, and Ashley McGuire; 11 great-great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. Interment will be held in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery with Full Military Honors. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

+2 
MCGUIRE, Roy H.
+2 
MCGUIRE, Roy H.
+2 
MCGUIRE, Roy H.

Locations

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert