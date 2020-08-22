McPherson, Evelyn Mae Dickerson

September 1, 1922 August 20, 2020 Evelyn Mae Dickerson McPherson entered into eternal life on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Evelyn was born on September 1, 1922, in Whiteside County, Illinois, to the late Joe and Ava James Dickerson. She moved to Virginia with her family when she was in the fourth grade, where she spent the rest of her life. During those years she was a daughter, wife, mother and friend. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Lloyd Clarence McPherson on June 9, 1971. As well as her brother, Robert "Bob" Joe Dickerson and sister, Belva Jean Dickerson Absher. Evelyn is survived by her four children, daughter, DJ McPherson (Bud); three sons, David McPherson (Tina), James McPherson (Joyce), and Lloyd Lee McPherson (Disa). She is also survived by four grandchildren, Tate McPherson, Ross McPherson (Jennifer), Shawn McPherson Walker (Shawen), and Lee McPherson (Andrea); one great-grandchild, Cole Camden McPherson; and one sister, Margaret Dickerson Foster (Leroy). Words are not enough to express our families gratitude to Stephanie Miles for her unselfish, gentle and kind care for our mom. But most of all the love she so generously gave. Stephanie helped us make it possible to care for mom at home. Mom's granddaughter Shawn was always available to mom day in and day out. Mom's other team members were Shanna Smith, Leslie Hopkins, Nita Crouse and Nancy Brown. Mom's family cannot thank you enough and you will always be in our hearts. As a life long member of the Blacksburg Christian Church, her wish is in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the church, 240 Watson Avenue, Blacksburg, VA 24060. A drive-in service will be conducted on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Blacksburg Christian Church with the Rev. Gary McCoy and the Rev. J.B. Beane officiating. Thanks Mom, for loving us as high as the sky, as deep as the ocean, and as wide as the whole wide world….. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.
