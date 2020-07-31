Meador Jr., Percy Edward

You have permission to edit this article.
Only $3 for 13 weeks

June 2, 1950 July 27, 2020 Percy Edward Meador Jr., age 70, of Wirtz, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. He was born on June 2, 1950. He was preceded in death by his father, Percy Edward Meador Sr. and sister, Sue Taylor Etter. Surviving are his mother, Virginia Pruitt Meador; two daughters, Kim (Roy) Smith and Sherlyn (Richard) Moore; two grandchildren, Hannah Moore and Austin Moore; and brothers and sisters, Gloria (Frankie) Scott, Donald Meador, Steven Meador, Kenneth (Debbie) Meador, Penny (Eddie) Prillaman, and Rodney (Mandy) Meador. Private graveside services will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Franklin Memorial Park with the Rev. Denver Turner officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

