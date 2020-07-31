Meador Jr., Percy Edward

June 2, 1950 July 27, 2020 Percy Edward Meador Jr., age 70, of Wirtz, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. He was born on June 2, 1950. He was preceded in death by his father, Percy Edward Meador Sr. and sister, Sue Taylor Etter. Surviving are his mother, Virginia Pruitt Meador; two daughters, Kim (Roy) Smith and Sherlyn (Richard) Moore; two grandchildren, Hannah Moore and Austin Moore; and brothers and sisters, Gloria (Frankie) Scott, Donald Meador, Steven Meador, Kenneth (Debbie) Meador, Penny (Eddie) Prillaman, and Rodney (Mandy) Meador. Private graveside services will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Franklin Memorial Park with the Rev. Denver Turner officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.