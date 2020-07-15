Medlin, Pauline Burris

July 10, 2020 After 92 years, Pauline Burris Medlin of Blue Ridge, Va. was called home to Heaven on Friday, July 10, 2020, to be with her Lord, Jesus Christ, for all of Eternity. Our family invites all of you to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior. She was the daughter of the late Charles H. and Esther Bell Burris of Mount Pleasant, N.C. As a young adult she worshipped and served the Lord as a member of the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her older brother, Floyd Burris; and her younger sister, Willene Burris James; and her husband of 67 years, Lewis B. Medlin Sr. She worked for the United States Senate, working on the Committee of Public Works. During her time in the Senate she started a Bible Study Group for the Committee Members inviting all she met to worship the Lord with them. When she retired from the Senate in 1982, she and her husband moved to Blue Ridge, Va. where they Co Founded E-Z Mount Bracket Company located it in Montvale, Va. She created a Musical Ministry called "The Sounds for Christ" that consisted of her own music that she wrote, composed, and performed. She sent copies of her music and cassette tapes to Africa and throughout the United States. On top of all of this, she founded her own radio ministry that touched all of the Roanoke valley. Polly's last project was getting a book published at the age of 91 which she was so incredibly proud of. Polly led her entire life serving and singing for the Lord and touched many lives throughout the world. Polly is survived by her four children, Lewis B. Medlin Jr., of Vinton, Va., Deidri Medlin Williams of Blue Ridge, Va., Charles W. Medlin of South Western Va., and Gina Medlin Sumner of Winder, Ga.; as well as 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She loved God, life and her family, and she will be greatly missed by all of us. On Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 2 p.m., there will be a graveside service at the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 1260 North College Street, Mount Pleasant, NC, 28124. Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is serving the Medlin family. Online condolences may be made at www.gordonfuneralhome.com.
