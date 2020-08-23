Melton, Pamala Sample

August 12, 2020 Pamala Sample Melton, 69, of Mechanicsville, Va., was called home on August 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Granville Wayne Sample and Dorothy Taliaferro Sample; and brother-in-law, James L. Evans. Pam is survived by her loving husband, Allen W. Melton; daughter, Candith Bruner (Ian); son, Chad Melton; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings, Ellen Evans, Joseph Sample (Norma Faye), Thomas Sample, and Judith Eynon (Lynn); and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Proudly raised in Salem, Va., Pam went on to attend Milligan College in Tennessee, where she met her husband of 48 years. His love and care helped her to age gracefully at home until her passing while hospitalized in hospice care. Pam enjoyed raising her family, serving the church, working in the legal and healthcare fields, volunteering where needed, and supporting her husband. Before retirement, she was a respected administrative assistant at Bon Secours Richmond Health System for Palliative Care Services and volunteer for Memorial Regional Medical Center. Pam will be remembered fondly for her loving wisdom, loyalty, devotion to church, family, and volunteerism, and her joy of music, piano, and singing. We wish to express our deepest appreciation to the Bon Secours Hospice family for helping Pam's final days to be peaceful and for assisting her family through the transition. There will be two Celebrations of Life, at Fairmount Christian Church in Mechanicsville, Va., at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020, and at Salem Church of Christ in Salem, Va., at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Her remains will be interred alongside her parents in Salem's Sherwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made online at bsvaf.org/supporthospice or mailed to Bon Secours Richmond Health Care Foundation, 5008 Monument Ave, 2nd Floor, Richmond, VA 23230. Online condolences may be shared at affinityfuneralservice.com.
