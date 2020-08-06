You have permission to edit this article.
Bartlett, Pamela Vaught
Pamela Vaught Bartlett 6/1/1960 - 8/6/1982 Sadly Missed and Loved, Mom, Dad & Jeff

To plant a tree in memory of Pamela Bartlett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

