Roberta "Bobbi" Lynn Brabant 11/24/1953 - 7/9/2015 Bobbi, it has been five year since you left for Heaven with the Angels. To me, it seems like both yesterday and an eternity. Your death has left a huge void in the lives of so many. You have taught us so much and our lives are so much richer for having known you. I know that some day you will greet us with a big smile and say, "Welcome Home." Until then, Love Always, Joe, Jeff and Family

