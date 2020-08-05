Carr, Harry Edward

Harry Edward Carr Eddie, A year ago, after 56 years together, I said goodbye to you. Everything I do has a memory of you and in my heart you will always be. I miss you and think of you everyday. I love you. Thanks for being the best Pa and PawPaw. We love and miss you everyday. Buzz Buzz Libby, Laura, David, Jacob and Ryan
