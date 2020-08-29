Compton, Kevin Virgil

Kevin Virgil Compton 6/12/1983 ~ 8/29/1997 In memory of Kevin, we send an invitation to worship with us on Sundays at Peters Creek Church of the Brethren, Roanoke at 9 a.m. in our stay-in-your-car parking lot service. Randy, Cindy, Jessica, Robert and George
