 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Compton, Kevin Virgil
0 entries

Compton, Kevin Virgil

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Kevin Virgil Compton 6/12/1983 ~ 8/29/1997 In memory of Kevin, we send an invitation to worship with us on Sundays at Peters Creek Church of the Brethren, Roanoke at 9 a.m. in our stay-in-your-car parking lot service. Randy, Cindy, Jessica, Robert and George

Compton, Kevin Virgil

Locations

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert