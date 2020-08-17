You have permission to edit this article.
FERRIS, Lee Roy
FERRIS, Lee Roy

Lee Roy FERRIS 8/2/33 - 8/17/16 Happy birthday Dad, it's hard to believe this is your 4th birthday in heaven. The pain of losing you is still strong today ,as it was the day you left us. We are struggling to carry on each day.We love you and miss you more each year. Love always, Nedra, Rodney, Kim, Michael, Trena and Emma.

FERRIS, Lee Roy
