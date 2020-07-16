Hale, Joshua Logan

Joshua Logan Hale 9/28/1988 – 7/16/2005 Hey Son-How ya doing? How ya been? It's hard to believe it's been fifteen years since that terrible wreck took you, Justin Angel, Marquee Epperly and Skylar Wilson to Heaven so early…Skylar wasn't fifteen yet and the rest not yet seventeen. Too early and too young and sometime too hard to understand. But we know you are fine and blessed in Heaven. Please give our regards to those around you and thank the Good Lord for our Blessings. Ask him to please have mercy and forgive us our shortcomings as a people, especially lately. Son, I usually talk to you every day… but I am going to a little extra. One of Skylar's favorite phrases was "Let's get along with one another". We need a good dose of that son, so please offer regards to family-regards to Andy O., John A. and especially regards to Bill Jernigan, Coach Malone, Lucille Murphy. Tell them we love and miss them and to ask the Good Lord to send the Spirit among us so we get along better with one another. Josh, we love you more than we miss you…but just barely. Your Family
