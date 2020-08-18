You have permission to edit this article.
Harlow, Stephen Jay
Harlow, Stephen Jay

Stephen Jay Harlow 8/18/1955 - 3/16/2015 With fond loving memories on your 65th Birthday! Happy Birthday Steve! we love and miss you always, mom, Ruby, sister, Carol, family, and friends

