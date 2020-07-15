Hilton, Reaco Ramon "King of the Hill"

Reaco Ramon "King of the Hill" Hilton 7/15/1982 ~ 12/24/2000 Reaco Happy 38th Birthday, We are sending a dove to heaven with a parcel on it's wings, Be careful when you open it, as it's full of beautiful things. Inside is a million kisses wrapped up in a million hugs. Loving you always, Mama, Dad, Ricccardo, Shannon, Shonda, Zion, & Zahara
