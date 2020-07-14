Hypes, Sally
Sally Hypes Not a day goes by that we don't think of you. We thank God that we was blessed to have you. Happy Birthday! We miss and love you Robert, Jennifer & Sally Ann

To plant a tree in memory of Sally Hypes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

