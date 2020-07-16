Jordan, Henry D.
0 entries

Jordan, Henry D.

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Henry D. Jordan Today marks year 3 that you were so tragically taken away from us-without justice being served. Even though the years have passed, our thoughts, love and memories of you have not. Missing you dearly! See you on the other side. Love, ALWAYS and FOREVER, Your Wife Joyce and Family

Jordan, Henry D.
To plant a tree in memory of Henry Jordan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Locations

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News