OLINGER, Freddie B

Freddie B OLINGER 10/4/1937 - 5/2/2019 Happy Anniversary, my Freddie B. In 1987, this was the day we exchanged our vows. We wanted to share more years. Nothing is the same. I love and miss you more than I can say. Rest in Peace. Your Wife and "Honey", Gail
