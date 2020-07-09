Roy Rogers "HAPPY BIRTHDAY" ROY as you celebrate your first Birthday in heaven. You are loved and greatly missed. As you celebrate BIG in heaven, we will celebrate with you enjoying the usual "Roy Burgers", planting a tree in your memory and love-filled balloons sent your way. Always in our hearts and on our minds. With love, YOUR FAMILY

