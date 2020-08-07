Stafford, Gail

Gail Stafford 1/24/1952 - 8/7/2019 One year ago today our lives together ended. My heart and soul yearn for you everyday. You were the smartest, strongest and most courageous woman I have ever known. I was blessed to have had you by my side. My love for you will remain... Always & Forever, Barry
