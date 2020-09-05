Stevens, Onjelique C.

Onjelique C. Stevens 9/5/1982 - 3/27/2007 Happy 38th Birthday to our beautiful angel. We miss your smile, giggles and hugs. Know that we continue to be so very proud of you. Enjoy your day! Love you much, Mama, Daddy, GM, GD, and all of your special friends and family.
