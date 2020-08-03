Stevens, Vicki

You have permission to edit this article.
Vicki Stevens Three years and it still feels like yesterday. The world changes each year, our lives change day to day, but our love and memories of you will never fade away! Although we can't see you or our hands can not touch, we will forever love you very much! Missing you Always and forever. Love, Wesley and Brandi

To plant a tree in memory of Vicki Stevens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

