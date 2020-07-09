July 6, 2020 Charles M. "Chuck" Merriman, 60, of Roanoke, Virginia, peacefully went to be with his Lord on Monday, July 6, 2020. He liked working with his hands and truly loved his craft, working at High Peak Remodeling. Chuck really loved being around people, the people he worked with and his customers. He also worked at the Ridgewood Farms Kroger for 12 years as a meat cutter and a manager-on-duty. Chuck enjoyed his beloved pet dogs, Shadow, Dyson, and Pone'yo and his two grand puppies, Ambrose and Dexter. He was also a huge Denver Broncos fan. Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Lesa Lisk-Merriman, and her two sons, Tyler and Logan; his mother-in-law, Louise White and her husband, Lucian White; a brother-in-law, Archie and his wife, Nancy; sisters-in-law, Teri, and Cara and husband, Todd; his mother, Pat; a sister, Kathy and husband, Will, and his two sons and two grandchildren; many close friends and neighbors; and his visiting angels, Shawn, Va., Staci, Sarah, Sharon, Raymond, Stephanie, Pam, Bill, Ron, and Diane. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made by visiting his Go Fund Me page, https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-pay-some-of-chucks-medical-bills. His family is planning a Celebration of Life gathering. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.oakeys.com.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
This month we're giving you the chance to win a $100 VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next …
Do you and your Dad look a-like? Do you know someone that looks like theirs? PERFECT! We’d l…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.