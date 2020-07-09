July 6, 2020 Charles M. "Chuck" Merriman, 60, of Roanoke, Virginia, peacefully went to be with his Lord on Monday, July 6, 2020. He liked working with his hands and truly loved his craft, working at High Peak Remodeling. Chuck really loved being around people, the people he worked with and his customers. He also worked at the Ridgewood Farms Kroger for 12 years as a meat cutter and a manager-on-duty. Chuck enjoyed his beloved pet dogs, Shadow, Dyson, and Pone'yo and his two grand puppies, Ambrose and Dexter. He was also a huge Denver Broncos fan. Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Lesa Lisk-Merriman, and her two sons, Tyler and Logan; his mother-in-law, Louise White and her husband, Lucian White; a brother-in-law, Archie and his wife, Nancy; sisters-in-law, Teri, and Cara and husband, Todd; his mother, Pat; a sister, Kathy and husband, Will, and his two sons and two grandchildren; many close friends and neighbors; and his visiting angels, Shawn, Va., Staci, Sarah, Sharon, Raymond, Stephanie, Pam, Bill, Ron, and Diane. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made by visiting his Go Fund Me page, https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-pay-some-of-chucks-medical-bills. His family is planning a Celebration of Life gathering. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.oakeys.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.