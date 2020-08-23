Miller, Janet Elizabeth Bird

September 28, 1937 August 20, 2020 Janet Elizabeth Bird Miller, of Bland, Va., passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Wythe County Community Hospital. Janet was born on September 28, 1937, the daughter of the late Daniel Woodrow Bird and Elizabeth Dunn Bird. She was a graduate of Bland High School and was valedictorian of her class. She also attended James Madison University. In 1956, she married David Stafford Miller II, also of Bland. Her love of cats was known by all. Janet and David lived twenty-five years in Roanoke where David practiced Internal Medicine at Lewis Gale Hospital. Janet was co-owner of "Needle On The Square" where she taught and created handwork. Janet's greatest pleasure was sharing David's farm life and raising their three children, Sara Clark (Scott) of Richmond, David Miller (Lea) of Bland, and Tim Miller (Michelle) of Midlothian. She and David shared two grandchildren, Matthew Miller and Kathryn Miller, both of Midlothian. Janet is also survived by three siblings, Danny Bird of Wytheville, George Bird of Wytheville, and Judy Bird Wolcott of Forest, Virginia. Private services will be held and she will be laid to rest at Shiloh Cemetery, Bland. There will be no public services. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Janet's honor to an organization of your choice. The Miller family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.