Milliner, Anna Ruth
Milliner, Anna Ruth

February 24, 1928 August 2, 2020 Anna Ruth (Ramsey) Milliner was born on February 24, 1928, in Botetourt County, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl Ramsey and Moselle (Bishop) Ramsey; her husband, Captain Max Knee of Lafontaine, Indiana; her brothers, Algie and Paul Lester of Fort Wayne, Indiana; a sister, Yvonne (Ramsey) Vaught, of Roanoke, Virginia; and a son, Karlton Milliner of Auburn Indiana. She is survived by daughter, Karen (Knee) Ayoub of Houston, Texas; a son, Eric A. Milliner of Richmond, Virginia; and multiple grandchildren. Ruth was a retired real estate agent and tax preparer. She enjoyed keeping a sparkling clean home and was an avid bridge player. She will be missed by those who knew her. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Roanoke is assisting the family. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Milliner, Anna Ruth
Milliner, Anna Ruth
