Mills Sr., Henry R.
Mills Sr., Henry R.

Henry R. Mills Sr., 74, of Glasgow, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Division Charleston after a short illness. Henry was preceded in death by his wife, Linda G. (Sink) Mills; mother and father, Nellie and John Mills; two brothers and one sister. Surviving are one son, Hank Mills and his wife, Melinda; daughter, Karen Lee and her husband, Jim; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens Roanoke, Va., with Pastor Randy Martin Officiating.   Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, is serving the Mills family.

To plant a tree in memory of Henry Mills, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

