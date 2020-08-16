Mills Sr., Henry R.

June 22, 1946 Aug. 11, 2020 Henry R. Mills Sr., 74, of Glasgow, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Division Charleston after a short illness. Henry was preceded in death by his wife, Linda G. (Sink) Mills; mother and father, Nellie and John Mills; two brothers and one sister. Surviving are one son, Hank Mills and his wife, Melinda; daughter, Karen Lee and her husband, Jim; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens Roanoke, Va., with Pastor Randy Martin Officiating. Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, is serving the Mills family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.