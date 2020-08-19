You have permission to edit this article.
Minton, Jack Raymond
Minton, Jack Raymond

August 28, 1928 August 16, 2020 Jack Raymond Minton, age 91, of Wytheville, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. He was born in West Virginia, on August 28, 1928, to the late Gilbert and Brenadine Nolan Minton. Jack attended Emory & Henry College. He served in the United States Army and retired after 38 years of service as a Highway Engineer for VDOT. Jack was a member of the Wytheville Presbyterian Church, Liberty Hall Masonic Lodge #104 and the Wytheville Rotary Club. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Katherine Ryburn Minton of Wytheville; and sister, Barbara Nolan Minton of Wytheville. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the Sunset Memorial Park in Damascus, Va., with the Reverend Robert Button officiating. Special thank you to Brenda Mathis and Mary Mathis for more than 5 years as caregivers. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. The Minton family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home.

