Mitchell, James E.

November 2, 1937 July 15, 2020 James E. Mitchell, 82, of Bedford, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at his home. He was born on Tuesday, November 2, 1937. He was a owner/operator of Mitchell Trucking of Bedford, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edmond and Sadie Mitchell, brothers, Calvin and Rogers and sisters, Elsie, Sue, Nancy and Patsy. He is survived by his wife, Joyce; son, Mark (Nancy) Mitchell; daughter, Pam (Nathaniel) Carter; grandson, Mark William Carter; brother, Danny (Melody) Mitchell; sister-in-law, Joyce D. Mitchell, brother-in-law, Jamie Kennedy. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Bedford Fire Department, 315 Bedford Avenue, Bedford, VA 24523 or Moneta Fire Department, 12737 North Old Moneta Road, Moneta, VA 24121. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford and a memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
