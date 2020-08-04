MITCHELL, Ruth Hensley

July 30, 1920 August 2, 2020 Ruth Hensley Mitchell, 100, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 2, 2020. She was a member of Cave Spring Baptist Church. Ruth loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Mitchell; son, David Raymond Mitchell; parents, Hott Hedrick Hensley and Annie Betty Hensley; sister, Sadie Sacre and her husband, Buck; and brother, Dennis Hensley. Ruth is survived by her children, Edgar V. Mitchell II and his wife, Brenda, of Morristown, Tenn., Robert Mitchell and his wife, Tina, of Radford, Va., Dr. Rick Mitchell and his wife, Melinda, of Mechanicsville, Va., and Virginia Spencer and her husband, Robert, of Roanoke; daughter-in-law, Myrna Mitchell; eight grandchildren, Monica Hoss, Heather Cupp, Jessica Collette, Tiffany Mitchell, Adam Spencer, Charles Mitchell, Nicholas Mitchell, and Andrew Mitchell; and 11 great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Cave Spring Baptist Church with the Rev. Pete Schemm and the Rev. Rick Via officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Burial Park. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.