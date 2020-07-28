Mitchell, William Roger

July 25, 2020 William "Bill" Roger Mitchell Jr., age 53, of Troutville, Va., lost his battle with Huntington's Disease on Saturday, July 25, 2020. He was a wonderful father and a machinist at Mersen. He loved to fish but couldn't do it for a long time due to illness. He was born in May 1967 to the late Phoebe and Roger Mitchell. Left behind to remember him are his wife of 25 years and mother of his children, Lisa; daughter, Amanda; son, Rodger; and granddaughter, Keeley. The family would like to extend special thanks to Richfield, especially to beloved nurse, Colleen Borst, for their care over the last several years. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Huntington's Disease Foundation and research programs. Visitation will be held from 7 until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, with Funeral Services at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Valley Funeral Home with Interment immediately following at Daleville Cemetery.
