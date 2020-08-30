MONAHAN II, Daniel Lynn

August 27, 2020 Daniel Lynn "Danny" Monahan II, 41, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Robert and Sylvia Monahan; and his maternal grandparents, Tom and Toye Puckett. Danny is survived by his father, Daniel Lynn Monahan and his mother, Judy Puckett Monahan. He graduated from Cave Spring High School and attended Virginia Western Community College as well as East Tennessee State University. Danny loved the outdoors and enjoyed many trips with his close friends that he considered his brothers and of course, his best friend for the last three years, his dog, Whiskey. He was a wonderful son, friend, and colleague. Everyone who had the privilege to meet and get to know Danny loved him. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, in the Chapel of Light at Evergreen Burial Park. Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.