 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MONAHAN II, Daniel Lynn
0 entries

MONAHAN II, Daniel Lynn

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

August 27, 2020 Daniel Lynn "Danny" Monahan II, 41, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Robert and Sylvia Monahan; and his maternal grandparents, Tom and Toye Puckett. Danny is survived by his father, Daniel Lynn Monahan and his mother, Judy Puckett Monahan. He graduated from Cave Spring High School and attended Virginia Western Community College as well as East Tennessee State University. Danny loved the outdoors and enjoyed many trips with his close friends that he considered his brothers and of course, his best friend for the last three years, his dog, Whiskey. He was a wonderful son, friend, and colleague. Everyone who had the privilege to meet and get to know Danny loved him. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, in the Chapel of Light at Evergreen Burial Park. Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

+1 
MONAHAN II, Daniel Lynn
+1 
MONAHAN II, Daniel Lynn

Locations

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert