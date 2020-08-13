You have permission to edit this article.
Monroe, Terry Lee
September 13, 1959 August 4, 2020 Terry Lee Monroe "Muncy, T-Mo", 60, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at the Salem VA Medical Center. The services will be held privately. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

