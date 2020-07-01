June 28, 2020 Debbie Brown Montgomery, 67, of Roanoke, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, and above all, Christian. Debbie was a member of Cave Spring Baptist Church. Preceding her in death were her parents, Stuart and Maora Brown, and special aunt and uncle, Edna and Stafford Houston. Survivors include Debbie's beloved husband of 48 years, Glen; the light of her life, daughter, Kimberly Gillespie of Kennesaw, Ga.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Linda and William Call of Richmond, Va., and Donna and John Vaught of Roanoke, Va.; nieces, Stephanie Brown of Glen Allen, Va., and Chris Couch and Jason Adams of Boston, Mass.; her great-nephews, Chad and Stuart Brown of Richmond, Va.; great-niece, Julia Brown of Glen Allen, Va.; sister-in-law, Donna Montgomery of Roanoke, Va.; mother-in-law, Lois Montgomery of Roanoke, Va.; father-in-law, Eugene Montgomery of Boones Mill, Va.; and her faithful dog, Kramer. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel with Pastor Ken Dupin officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Memorial Park, Boones Mill, Va. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lupus Foundation of America or to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com. "Absent from the body, present with the Lord." 2-Corinthians 5:6-8

Ewellene Turner

Glen,

I am so sorry to hear of Debbie's passing. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.

Love in Christ,

Ewellene (Dillon) Turner

