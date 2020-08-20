You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Montgomery, William Carroll
0 entries

Montgomery, William Carroll

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

August 18, 2020 William Carroll Montgomery, age 96, of Wytheville, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Mt. Pleasant Community Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of William Montgomery, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 21
Graveside Service
Friday, August 21, 2020
1:00PM
Mt. Pleasant Community Cemetery
200 Mount Pleasant Road
Wytheville, VA 24382
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Locations

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert