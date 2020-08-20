Montgomery, William Carroll

August 18, 2020 William Carroll Montgomery, age 96, of Wytheville, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Mt. Pleasant Community Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of William Montgomery, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Aug 21
Graveside Service
Friday, August 21, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Mt. Pleasant Community Cemetery
200 Mount Pleasant Road
Wytheville, VA 24382
200 Mount Pleasant Road
Wytheville, VA 24382
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.