MOORE Elsie Mae Elsie Mae Moore, 97, widow of James H. Moore Jr., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, surrounded by her family. A celebration of Elsie's life will be held 1 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020, at North Roanoke Baptist Church with Pastors Daniel Palmer and Darryl Crim officiating. Interment will be held at Mount Comfort Cemetery in Alexandria, Va. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to North Roanoke Baptist Church building fund. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory, 366-0707.
