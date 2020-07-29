MORRIS, Clydie Duncan

February 11, 1921 July 27, 2020 Clydie Duncan Morris, 99, of Dublin, entered into Glory on Monday, July 27, 2020, to be with her Lord and Savior and her precious husband, Wallace Eugene Morris. She was born February 11, 1921, in Indian Valley to the late William and Mattie Duncan. Left to cherish her memory are her three sons and daughters-in-law, Charles B. and Katherine Morris, Paul H. and Joyce Morris, and Larry W. and Lisa Morris; daughter, Connie S. Morris; five grandchildren, Kathy Warden, Barry Morris, Barbie Shedd, Kerri Morris and Kim Comer; 11 great-grandchildren; a very special friend, Casey Kennedy; and many other relatives and friends. The family would like to express a very special thanks to Pulaski Health & Rehab for their love and kindness. The Rev. Jim Walker will be conducting the private family service. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to the charity of your choice in Clydie's memory. The Morris family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.