MORRIS, Marie Powell "Peanut"

April 16, 1943 August 22, 2020 Marie Powell "Peanut" Morris, 77, of Salem, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was born in Roanoke, Virginia, on April 16, 1943, to the late Charles N. Powell and Virginia B. Powell. Marie was raised in the Panama Canal Zone where she graduated from Balboa High School and eventually married her high school sweetheart, her beloved John Boy. They remained faithfully married for nearly 58 years. Together, they created a wonderful legacy that will be passed on to their kids and grandkids for years. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by three sisters, Mary Sue Walker, Katherine Dorrier, and Charlene Watson; and her only brother, Charles N. "Sammy" Powell Jr. Family remaining to cherish her memory includes her loving husband, John Morris; two daughters, Brandi Pesetti and Stephanie Williams and her husband, Jay; and five grandchildren, Leah Williams, Kara Williams, Reid Williams, Sydney Pesetti and Spencer Pesetti. The family would like to thank Marie's wonderful caregivers, Tasha Hupp and Ann Johnson, for the love, care, and compassion shown to Marie and the family during her illness. The family would also like to thank Good Samaritan Hospice and the staff of Roanoke Memorial Hospital for their consummate care of Marie and the entire family during her final days. A graveside service to honor Marie's life will be conducted on Friday, August 28, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem. All friends are welcome to attend, however, the family understands the complications and concerns due to the pandemic and respects that some may not feel attendance prudent at this time. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Good Samaritan Hospice. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.
