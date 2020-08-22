 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mosby, Donald Lee
0 entries

Mosby, Donald Lee

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

August 19, 2020 Donald Lee Mosby, 67, of Roanoke, passed away on August 19, 2020. A funeral service will be held Monday, August 24, 2020, 2 p.m. at Serenity. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Friends may view the remains on Sunday, August 23, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

+1 
Mosby, Donald Lee
+1 
Mosby, Donald Lee
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Mosby as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Locations

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert