Mosby, Donald Lee

August 19, 2020 Donald Lee Mosby, 67, of Roanoke, passed away on August 19, 2020. A funeral service will be held Monday, August 24, 2020, 2 p.m. at Serenity. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Friends may view the remains on Sunday, August 23, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Mosby as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.