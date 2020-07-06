July 4, 2020 Deacon Edward "Doug" Mosley, age 73, of Bedford, departed this life on Saturday, July 4, 2020. He is survived by three children, Bruce D. Starks (Carolyn), Frances E. Mosley and Kerry L. Mosley; six grandchildren, Erika Pratt (Willie), Tony Parker, Eugenia Mosley, Bryson Mosley, Quandre Lewis and Trayvon Lewis; 13 great grandchildren; three brothers, Russell Mosley (Laddie), Charles Mosley (Ruth) and Gary Johnson; three sisters, Mary Ann Robertson, Margaret Lipscomb and Frances Johnson; other relatives and friends. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, in the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery (Peaksville Community, Bedford Co.) The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from 7 until 8 p.m. in the Bedford Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.

