Mountcastle, Betty Lou Farlow Upchurch

July 18, 2020 Betty Lou Farlow Upchurch Mountcastle, 86, of Roanoke, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Donald Mountcastle; and parents, Earl and Elinora Farlow. She is survived by her son, Brad Upchurch and wife, Dawn Martin; daughter, Linda Upchurch; and brother, Earl Farlow. Visitation will be held from 12 until 1 p.m. with services at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, 14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan, Va. She will be buried next to her husband in Fairview Cemetery, Buchanan. Thank you to the Staff of the Harmony Memory Care Center for their kind and loving care. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com or 540-254-3000
