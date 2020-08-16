Mullins, Mary Ann

January 28, 1943 August 14, 2020 Mary Ann Mullins, age 77, of Rocky Mount, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 14, 2020. She was born on January 28, 1943, the daughter of the late Truby and Mary Owens. She was preceded in death by her husband, Emery Mullins and brother, James Luther Owens. Surviving are her children, Mark Mullins (Jeanette), and Paul Mullins (Sarah); grandchildren, Christopher Mullins and Benjamin Mullins (Jessie); brother, David E. Owens (Inez); and treasured friends of the family, Randy and Tilda Sawyers, Chelsea Sawyers, Traci Cerebe (Joey), Kendall Cerebe and Elijah Cerebe. Funeral services will be conducted at Fair Haven Assembly of God at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020, with Pastor Randy Sawyers, Associate Pastor Richard Setliff, and the Rev. Denver Turner officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Sunday at Fair Haven Assembly of God Church. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
