MYERS, Edward Robert

July 18, 2020 Edward Robert Myers, 85, of Vinton, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. He retired from General Electric after 36 years of service. Edward is survived by his wife, Patricia Myers; daughters, Kathleen Myers and Mary Ann Sprouse (Jeff); son, Stephen Myers; granddaughters, Grace Sprouse and Abby Sprouse; sister, Alyce DeVoe (Charles); brother, Jack Myers; nephews, Mickey Myers and Craig DeVoe (Sarah) and their children, Emily and Colin; niece, Michelle Furches (Jonathan) and their daughter, Emma. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ed's name to the Roanoke Rescue Mission. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
