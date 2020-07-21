MYERS, Edward Robert
0 entries

MYERS, Edward Robert

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

July 18, 2020 Edward Robert Myers, 85, of Vinton, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. He retired from General Electric after 36 years of service. Edward is survived by his wife, Patricia Myers; daughters, Kathleen Myers and Mary Ann Sprouse (Jeff); son, Stephen Myers; granddaughters, Grace Sprouse and Abby Sprouse; sister, Alyce DeVoe (Charles); brother, Jack Myers; nephews, Mickey Myers and Craig DeVoe (Sarah) and their children, Emily and Colin; niece, Michelle Furches (Jonathan) and their daughter, Emma. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ed's name to the Roanoke Rescue Mission. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

MYERS, Edward Robert

Locations

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News