Myers Sr., David Leland

January 24, 1931 July 7, 2020 David Leland Myers Sr., 89, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on July 7, 2020, at his home. Born on January 24, 1931, he was the son of the late Ollie R. Myers and Minnie McBride Myers. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Roane Selden Myers; four brothers, W. Robert Myers, James L. Myers, Russell B Myers Sr., and Alvin B. Myers Sr.; sister, M. Pauline Myers Hill; and grandson, E. "Will" William Wohlford III. He is survived by his children, Donna M. Wohlford (Bill), David L. Myers Jr. (Dorothy), Elizabeth A. Myers, Linda C. Dellis (Hoyt), as well as 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. David served in the United States Navy during the Korean War and attended WVU where he earned a Business Administration degree. He retired from Goodyear after more than 30 years of service. A private memorial service will be held at a later date in the Memorial Garden at Bethlehem UMC, Moneta, Va. Memorials would be appreciated to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839, the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, attn: Development, 875 N. Randolph St, Ste 225, Arlington, VA 22203, or Bethlehem UMC Memorial Garden, 13586 Moneta Rd, Moneta, VA 24121. The family would like to acknowledge David's many friends at the Village-Pheasant Ridge (Harmony) with a special thanks to the nursing staff who took excellent care of him when needed. The family is also grateful for the care provided by Kindred Hospice during the last two months of his life. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
