Neil Melissa Hope May 16. 1972 August 21, 2020 Melissa Hope Spradlin Neil, 48, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020, in Roanoke, Virginia. Melissa was born on May 16, 1972, in Roanoke, Virginia. She was the middle sister of three, and has lived in Roanoke her whole life. She enjoyed spending her time surrounded by family and friends. Max was her beloved cat that was a third child to her. Melissa loved watching her shows and listening to country music. There are ever lasting memories of beach trips with her father Ronald Spradlin and her two sisters, as well as many laughs to be shared, forever. She is survived by her husband, Bob Neil; her son and his fiancée, Landon Hall and Caylie Blair; her daughter, Kendall Hall; her sisters, Tiffany Arthur and Angela Norville, and nephews and nieces. Melissa was loved by many, as she loved many herself. "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." Philippians 4:13
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.