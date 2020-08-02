NELSON, Carrie Ann Stewart

November 11, 1921 - July 28, 2020 Carrie Ann Stewart Nelson of Roanoke, Virginia, died on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the age of 98. The third daughter of four girls, Carrie was born on November 11, 1921, to William A. and Inez Mayhew Stewart. Carrie was a member of Jefferson High School's Class of 1938 and subsequently attended Madison College, graduating with a degree in Home Economics. She held various jobs until her marriage to John Nelson in 1947. After her daughters went to college, she returned to the work force and retired from Roanoke City Schools as the Director of School Food Service where she was called upon to use her exceptional organizational, business, and nutritional skills. As a life-long and faithful Presbyterian, one of Carrie's biggest regrets was that, as her mobility and health started to fail, she was not able to participate actively at Raleigh Court Presbyterian where she was a member. Her faith and cherished friendships from the church were precious to her and helped to sustain her throughout her life. Carrie was predeceased by her parents; her beloved, John; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary Elizabeth (Kirk) Hammond, Kathryn (John) Husted, and Patricia (Bernardino) D'Angelo; aunt, Claudine Mayhew; and nephews, Dallas and David Hammond. She is survived by daughters, Olivia (Steve) Shelton of Danbury, N.C., and Lydia (Clarke) Woerner of Roanoke; grandsons, Benjamin (Jane), Matthew (Emily) and Josh Shelton; four nieces and nephews; and four great-grandchildren. Carrie's family is forever grateful to Jaime Boardwine and the support team from Good Samaritan Hospice for their exceptionally compassionate, effective, and loving care. Also, we would like to thank the staff and nurses of Park Oak Grove who cared for Carrie. Due to COVID19, memorial and graveside services will be limited to family members. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church or to Good Samaritan Hospice. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
