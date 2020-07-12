NEWBY, Mildred Hutchens
NEWBY, Mildred Hutchens

July 10, 2020 Mildred Hutchens Newby, 87, of Roanoke, Va., joined her Heavenly Father on Friday, July 10, 2020. Graveside Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

NEWBY, Mildred Hutchens
Service information

Jul 14
Service
Tuesday, July 14, 2020
1:30PM
Mountain View Cemetery
1401 Mountain View Rd.
Vinton, VA 24179
