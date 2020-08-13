You have permission to edit this article.
NEWCOMB, Thomas Lee "Tommy"
NEWCOMB, Thomas Lee "Tommy"

June 26, 1940 August 10, 2020 Thomas Lee "Tommy" Newcomb, 80, of Salem, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 10, 2020, at his home. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 14, 2020, at John M Oakey & Son Funeral Home, Salem, from 6 until 8 p.m. Funeral services to honor Tommy's life will be conducted on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Roanoke. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to The American Cancer Society; PO Box 42040 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to Tommy's family by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.

