NEWMAN, Martha Ann

August 19, 2020 Martha Ann Newman, 75, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. She loved listening to music, watching birds and being with her dogs. Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Ron Newman; parents, Andrew and Gladys Hall; siblings, Eleanor Wildgoose, Dennis Hall, and Norma Repass. She was raised in Ceres, Virginia and is survived by two sisters, Judy Buck (Donnie) and Janie Payne (Bill); four brothers, Bailey Andrew Hall (Linda), Robert Eugene Hall (Frances), Ronald D. Hall (Susan), and Donald Lee Hall (Chris); partner, James O. Vandyke; sister-in-law, Linda Hall; several nieces and nephews; and other extended family. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel with the Rev. Bryan Ratliff officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Angels of Assisi. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.
